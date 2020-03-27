All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 453 S Kingston Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
453 S Kingston Cir
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

453 S Kingston Cir

453 South Kingston Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Expo Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

453 South Kingston Circle, Aurora, CO 80012
Expo Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immaculate ranch in Cobblewood, Cherry Creek Schools! Vaulted Ceilings! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Updated kitchen with newer appliances. Gas fireplace in family room off kitchen. Newer windows with insulating window shades. All appliances included. Central Air. Sprinkler system front and back. 4 ceiling fans. Enclosed patio/sunroom with skylights and tile floor. Unfinished basement with lots of storage space.

1 Pet considered with owner approval. NO CATS. $350 pet deposit.

**NO SECTION 8**

Please call/text Christine 720-469-9116 to set up a showing!

www.newagere.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 S Kingston Cir have any available units?
453 S Kingston Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 453 S Kingston Cir have?
Some of 453 S Kingston Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 S Kingston Cir currently offering any rent specials?
453 S Kingston Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 S Kingston Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 453 S Kingston Cir is pet friendly.
Does 453 S Kingston Cir offer parking?
No, 453 S Kingston Cir does not offer parking.
Does 453 S Kingston Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 453 S Kingston Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 S Kingston Cir have a pool?
No, 453 S Kingston Cir does not have a pool.
Does 453 S Kingston Cir have accessible units?
No, 453 S Kingston Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 453 S Kingston Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 453 S Kingston Cir has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College