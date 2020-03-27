453 S Kingston Cir

Amenities

Immaculate ranch in Cobblewood, Cherry Creek Schools! Vaulted Ceilings! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Updated kitchen with newer appliances. Gas fireplace in family room off kitchen. Newer windows with insulating window shades. All appliances included. Central Air. Sprinkler system front and back. 4 ceiling fans. Enclosed patio/sunroom with skylights and tile floor. Unfinished basement with lots of storage space.



1 Pet considered with owner approval. NO CATS. $350 pet deposit.



**NO SECTION 8**



