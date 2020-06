Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style home, with a spacious basement. Newly refinished kitchen cabinets with new vinyl flooring in the bathroom and kitchen. The home features new carpet on the main level and a newer stainless steel refrigerator. Oversized driveway that extends into the covered patio in the backyard. Great opportunity to own a nice brick home that's centrally located with access to restaurants and retail businesses nearby.