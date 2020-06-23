All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

442 S. Kalispell Way

442 South Kalispell Way · No Longer Available
Location

442 South Kalispell Way, Aurora, CO 80017
Centretech

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Amazing tri-level end unit. This unit backs a greenbelt and looks and feels like a single family home. Great floor plan! Large kitchen with lots of natural light. Hardwood floors, fenced in patio area, attached garage, large master.

The main floor:
With a large living room, beautiful hardwood floors and a wood burning fireplace and tons of natural light.
The kitchen is wide and comfortable and has tons of cabinets an all the appliances including a new fridge.
The kitchen opens to a perfect fenced patio, with lots of shade. The patio has a gate directly to a large landscaped green-belt and the tennis courts.

The upstairs:
HUGE 16X14 master bedroom with a walk-in closet with "his an her's " separate closets. The master bedroom also has lots of windows, all overlooking a landscaped green belt and the tennis courts.
The second bedroom is also larger than usual and also has lots of closet space. Ceiling fans will make you comfortable all year long.
A small office/computer space is perfectly located in the corridor.
Additional extra large closets are available upstairs as well.

The finished basement:
600sf finished basement has a large bedroom with an EGRESS window bringing in lots of natural light, a full bath and a large area that can be used as an office/family room/games room/"man cave" etc.
The basement also has a utilities room with hookups for a full size washer and dryer.
Parking:
The oversized car garage is roomy and has plenty of space for additional storage
Location:

Lots of shopping and restaurants are right there, and so is convenient public transportation.
Walk or bike to the De Laney farm park, city center park, the golf course and many trails and lakes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 S. Kalispell Way have any available units?
442 S. Kalispell Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 442 S. Kalispell Way have?
Some of 442 S. Kalispell Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 442 S. Kalispell Way currently offering any rent specials?
442 S. Kalispell Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 S. Kalispell Way pet-friendly?
No, 442 S. Kalispell Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 442 S. Kalispell Way offer parking?
Yes, 442 S. Kalispell Way does offer parking.
Does 442 S. Kalispell Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 442 S. Kalispell Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 S. Kalispell Way have a pool?
No, 442 S. Kalispell Way does not have a pool.
Does 442 S. Kalispell Way have accessible units?
No, 442 S. Kalispell Way does not have accessible units.
Does 442 S. Kalispell Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 442 S. Kalispell Way does not have units with dishwashers.
