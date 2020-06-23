442 S. Kalispell Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Amazing tri-level end unit. This unit backs a greenbelt and looks and feels like a single family home. Great floor plan! Large kitchen with lots of natural light. Hardwood floors, fenced in patio area, attached garage, large master.



The main floor:

With a large living room, beautiful hardwood floors and a wood burning fireplace and tons of natural light.

The kitchen is wide and comfortable and has tons of cabinets an all the appliances including a new fridge.

The kitchen opens to a perfect fenced patio, with lots of shade. The patio has a gate directly to a large landscaped green-belt and the tennis courts.



The upstairs:

HUGE 16X14 master bedroom with a walk-in closet with "his an her's " separate closets. The master bedroom also has lots of windows, all overlooking a landscaped green belt and the tennis courts.

The second bedroom is also larger than usual and also has lots of closet space. Ceiling fans will make you comfortable all year long.

A small office/computer space is perfectly located in the corridor.

Additional extra large closets are available upstairs as well.



The finished basement:

600sf finished basement has a large bedroom with an EGRESS window bringing in lots of natural light, a full bath and a large area that can be used as an office/family room/games room/"man cave" etc.

The basement also has a utilities room with hookups for a full size washer and dryer.

Parking:

The oversized car garage is roomy and has plenty of space for additional storage

Location:



Lots of shopping and restaurants are right there, and so is convenient public transportation.

Walk or bike to the De Laney farm park, city center park, the golf course and many trails and lakes.