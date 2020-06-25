4418 South Eagle Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated media room bbq/grill

This nicely updated ranch with a finished basement fit all your needs. Tons of natural light in the kitchen and living rooms, plenty of cabinets and counter space for the cook. The home has a finished basement with a huge family room perfect for theater, friends, and toys and still a ton of room for storage. An attached two care garage will keep you from scraping windshields in the winter and the covered patio will have you barbecuing all summer. Call text or email to set up a showing and make this your next home.

