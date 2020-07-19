All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

4397 S. Ceylon Street

4397 South Ceylon Street · No Longer Available
Location

4397 South Ceylon Street, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Near Quincy Reservoir! Updated 3 Bed/3 Bath, Cherry Creek Schools! - Welcome to Summer Lake near the corner of Reservoir And Quincy Roads! No HOA in the community so it is okay to park your boats, campers, trailers, etc! Check out the neighborhood and you will see! Updates abound in this lovely 3-Bedroom Tri-Level. Renovated kitchen has new countertops and newer appliances. Living Room opens to the dining area and kitchen. Family Room has a wood burning fireplace. Spacious Master bedroom has separate bathroom. There is another bedroom on this level as well as another full bathroom. Lower level with the family room and another bedroom. There is a bathroom with a shower. With this corner lot, large backyard and a shed. Two-car garage. Air conditioning to keep you cool all summer! Contact Stuart at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com or call 720.697.0716.

This home is professionally managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a BBB accredited Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company and member, National Association of Residential Property Managers.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2388997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4397 S. Ceylon Street have any available units?
4397 S. Ceylon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4397 S. Ceylon Street have?
Some of 4397 S. Ceylon Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4397 S. Ceylon Street currently offering any rent specials?
4397 S. Ceylon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4397 S. Ceylon Street pet-friendly?
No, 4397 S. Ceylon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 4397 S. Ceylon Street offer parking?
Yes, 4397 S. Ceylon Street offers parking.
Does 4397 S. Ceylon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4397 S. Ceylon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4397 S. Ceylon Street have a pool?
No, 4397 S. Ceylon Street does not have a pool.
Does 4397 S. Ceylon Street have accessible units?
No, 4397 S. Ceylon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4397 S. Ceylon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4397 S. Ceylon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
