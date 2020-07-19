4397 S. Ceylon Street

Amenities

Near Quincy Reservoir! Updated 3 Bed/3 Bath, Cherry Creek Schools! - Welcome to Summer Lake near the corner of Reservoir And Quincy Roads! No HOA in the community so it is okay to park your boats, campers, trailers, etc! Check out the neighborhood and you will see! Updates abound in this lovely 3-Bedroom Tri-Level. Renovated kitchen has new countertops and newer appliances. Living Room opens to the dining area and kitchen. Family Room has a wood burning fireplace. Spacious Master bedroom has separate bathroom. There is another bedroom on this level as well as another full bathroom. Lower level with the family room and another bedroom. There is a bathroom with a shower. With this corner lot, large backyard and a shed. Two-car garage. Air conditioning to keep you cool all summer! Contact Stuart at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com or call 720.697.0716.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2388997)