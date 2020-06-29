4362 S Nepal St

Amenities

BRAND NEW, spacious 3BR, 2.5 Bath + Loft townhome in the coveted Copperleaf community.

Featuring a clubhouse, pool, splash garden, sports court and parks. Lots of open space and trails throughout and nearby the community.



Open floor plan. Lots of natural light throughout.



Stainless steal appliances, gas range, and washer and dryer upstairs!



2 car garage and tons of storage space in bsmnt.



Top-ranked Cherry Creek School District.



Easy access to E-470, I-70 and Quincy Ave.

Short drive to DIA, Anschutz Medical Center, Air Force base and DTC.



Just a few minutes from Southlands Shopping Center and Aurora Reservoir.



Walking distance to Starbucks and grocery store.



Sit on the front porch facing the courtyard and enjoy your favorite coffee, latte or tea while you get some Vitamin D from the morning sun before starting your day.

The breathtaking mountain views you see when arriving home will make you forget the busy day.



NO PETS! Sorry



(Pictures from model home as this is BRAND NEW!)

