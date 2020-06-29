All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 4362 S Nepal St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
4362 S Nepal St
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

4362 S Nepal St

4362 S Nepal St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4362 S Nepal St, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Brand New 3 BR, 2.5 baths Luxury Townhome - Property Id: 228152

BRAND NEW, spacious 3BR, 2.5 Bath + Loft townhome in the coveted Copperleaf community.
Featuring a clubhouse, pool, splash garden, sports court and parks. Lots of open space and trails throughout and nearby the community.

Open floor plan. Lots of natural light throughout.

Stainless steal appliances, gas range, and washer and dryer upstairs!

2 car garage and tons of storage space in bsmnt.

Top-ranked Cherry Creek School District.

Easy access to E-470, I-70 and Quincy Ave.
Short drive to DIA, Anschutz Medical Center, Air Force base and DTC.

Just a few minutes from Southlands Shopping Center and Aurora Reservoir.

Walking distance to Starbucks and grocery store.

Sit on the front porch facing the courtyard and enjoy your favorite coffee, latte or tea while you get some Vitamin D from the morning sun before starting your day.
The breathtaking mountain views you see when arriving home will make you forget the busy day.

NO PETS! Sorry

(Pictures from model home as this is BRAND NEW!)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228152
Property Id 228152

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5581083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4362 S Nepal St have any available units?
4362 S Nepal St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4362 S Nepal St have?
Some of 4362 S Nepal St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4362 S Nepal St currently offering any rent specials?
4362 S Nepal St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4362 S Nepal St pet-friendly?
No, 4362 S Nepal St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 4362 S Nepal St offer parking?
Yes, 4362 S Nepal St offers parking.
Does 4362 S Nepal St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4362 S Nepal St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4362 S Nepal St have a pool?
Yes, 4362 S Nepal St has a pool.
Does 4362 S Nepal St have accessible units?
No, 4362 S Nepal St does not have accessible units.
Does 4362 S Nepal St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4362 S Nepal St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College