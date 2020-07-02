All apartments in Aurora
Aurora, CO
4362 S Bahama Way
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:35 AM

4362 S Bahama Way

4362 South Bahama Way · No Longer Available
Location

4362 South Bahama Way, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely home in Summer Lake featuring 4 well-sized beds, an accommodating layout & a beautiful backyard! Sunlight floods the living room w/ wall-to-wall built-ins & classic wainscoting. Well-appointed kitchen w/ oak hardwoods, updated maple cabinetry, an island perfect for food preparation & a dining area w/ access to the back patio. Cozy family room w/ a wood-burning fireplace & charming brick wall. A versatile bedroom can also be used as an office. Updated three-quarter bath & laundry room also on the lower level. Upstairs, find a master bed w/ a walk-in closet, as well as 2 additional beds & an updated full bath. Fenced-in backyard w/ a covered patio, mature trees, a garden area, & plenty of green space to play. Oversized deep garage w/ built-ins. Ideal location, just minutes to Quincy Reservoir & Horizon Park & a short drive to Cherry Creek Reservoir, Centennial Center Park, & Southlands Mall. Easy access to Childrenï¿½??s Hospital, UC Health, & South Denver via C-47

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4362 S Bahama Way have any available units?
4362 S Bahama Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4362 S Bahama Way have?
Some of 4362 S Bahama Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4362 S Bahama Way currently offering any rent specials?
4362 S Bahama Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4362 S Bahama Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4362 S Bahama Way is pet friendly.
Does 4362 S Bahama Way offer parking?
Yes, 4362 S Bahama Way offers parking.
Does 4362 S Bahama Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4362 S Bahama Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4362 S Bahama Way have a pool?
No, 4362 S Bahama Way does not have a pool.
Does 4362 S Bahama Way have accessible units?
No, 4362 S Bahama Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4362 S Bahama Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4362 S Bahama Way has units with dishwashers.

