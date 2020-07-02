4362 S Bahama Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely home in Summer Lake featuring 4 well-sized beds, an accommodating layout & a beautiful backyard! Sunlight floods the living room w/ wall-to-wall built-ins & classic wainscoting. Well-appointed kitchen w/ oak hardwoods, updated maple cabinetry, an island perfect for food preparation & a dining area w/ access to the back patio. Cozy family room w/ a wood-burning fireplace & charming brick wall. A versatile bedroom can also be used as an office. Updated three-quarter bath & laundry room also on the lower level. Upstairs, find a master bed w/ a walk-in closet, as well as 2 additional beds & an updated full bath. Fenced-in backyard w/ a covered patio, mature trees, a garden area, & plenty of green space to play. Oversized deep garage w/ built-ins. Ideal location, just minutes to Quincy Reservoir & Horizon Park & a short drive to Cherry Creek Reservoir, Centennial Center Park, & Southlands Mall. Easy access to Childrenï¿½??s Hospital, UC Health, & South Denver via C-47