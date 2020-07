Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome home to this tastefully updated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in Popular Lakepointe Condos Subdivision. Neutral colors with newer paint, carpet, flooring, appliances, granite countertop and A/C. Conveniently located off Quincy and Reservoir road with easy access to shops, restaurants, Quincy Reservoir and public transportation. Located in Cherry Creek School district. Move in before Winter and enjoy all the amenities that Lakepointe has to offer.