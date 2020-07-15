All apartments in Aurora
427 South Memphis Way

427 South Memphis Way · (508) 686-1220
Location

427 South Memphis Way, Aurora, CO 80017
Centretech

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
* Condo features new laminate flooring in the entire unit, newer paint.
* Large family room with newer fireplace and dining area.
* Kitchen with renovated cabinets, all appliances, tiled flooring.
* Central AC.
* Washer and Dryer included in the unit.
* Large private covered patio with great lawn area
* Adjacent to the pool and grassy open space with mature trees and tennis courts. Next to a huge open area.
* The master bedroom has access to a 500' sq. ft. crawl space/storage area.
* Large surface parking lot.

* Easy access to I-70, DIA, Lowry, Fitzsimons/Anschutz medical campus,
* Near to Buckley air force, new light rail station, Town Center Of Aurora, shopping, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 South Memphis Way have any available units?
427 South Memphis Way has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 South Memphis Way have?
Some of 427 South Memphis Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 South Memphis Way currently offering any rent specials?
427 South Memphis Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 South Memphis Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 427 South Memphis Way is pet friendly.
Does 427 South Memphis Way offer parking?
Yes, 427 South Memphis Way offers parking.
Does 427 South Memphis Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 427 South Memphis Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 South Memphis Way have a pool?
Yes, 427 South Memphis Way has a pool.
Does 427 South Memphis Way have accessible units?
No, 427 South Memphis Way does not have accessible units.
Does 427 South Memphis Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 427 South Memphis Way has units with dishwashers.
