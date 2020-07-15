427 South Memphis Way

Amenities
* Condo features new laminate flooring in the entire unit, newer paint.
* Large family room with newer fireplace and dining area.
* Kitchen with renovated cabinets, all appliances, tiled flooring.
* Central AC.
* Washer and Dryer included in the unit.
* Large private covered patio with great lawn area
* Adjacent to the pool and grassy open space with mature trees and tennis courts. Next to a huge open area.
* The master bedroom has access to a 500' sq. ft. crawl space/storage area.
* Large surface parking lot.
* Easy access to I-70, DIA, Lowry, Fitzsimons/Anschutz medical campus,
* Near to Buckley air force, new light rail station, Town Center Of Aurora, shopping, and entertainment.