427 South Memphis Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool tennis court

* Condo features new laminate flooring in the entire unit, newer paint.

* Large family room with newer fireplace and dining area.

* Kitchen with renovated cabinets, all appliances, tiled flooring.

* Central AC.

* Washer and Dryer included in the unit.

* Large private covered patio with great lawn area

* Adjacent to the pool and grassy open space with mature trees and tennis courts. Next to a huge open area.

* The master bedroom has access to a 500' sq. ft. crawl space/storage area.

* Large surface parking lot.



* Easy access to I-70, DIA, Lowry, Fitzsimons/Anschutz medical campus,

* Near to Buckley air force, new light rail station, Town Center Of Aurora, shopping, and entertainment.