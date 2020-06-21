4264 South Fundy Way

Amenities

Don't miss out on this great property in a quiet neighborhood! This property features four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and 1,230 square feet of livable space. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, brand new countertops, a large pantry and tile flooring. The spacious living room is complete with gorgeous hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and bay windows that allow natural light to pour in. The bathrooms have been recently updated, and all lighting and fans were just replaced. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit washer and dryer. Outside you can take in the Colorado sunshine from the private wood deck that overlooks the backyard. The location of this property is unbeatable with Target, King Soopers, Lowe’s and many shops and restaurants nearby. Commuting will be easy with quick access to E-470.



School District: Sunrise Elementary / Horizon Middle School / Eagle crest High School



Property will be vacant June 27th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



