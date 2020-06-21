All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:44 PM

4264 South Fundy Way

4264 South Fundy Way · (720) 730-7186
Location

4264 South Fundy Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Highpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this great property in a quiet neighborhood! This property features four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and 1,230 square feet of livable space. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, brand new countertops, a large pantry and tile flooring. The spacious living room is complete with gorgeous hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and bay windows that allow natural light to pour in. The bathrooms have been recently updated, and all lighting and fans were just replaced. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit washer and dryer. Outside you can take in the Colorado sunshine from the private wood deck that overlooks the backyard. The location of this property is unbeatable with Target, King Soopers, Lowe’s and many shops and restaurants nearby. Commuting will be easy with quick access to E-470.

Pets: Yes
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal
Additional Features/Amenities: None
Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: 2 car attached garage
School District: Sunrise Elementary / Horizon Middle School / Eagle crest High School

Property will be vacant June 27th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4264 South Fundy Way have any available units?
4264 South Fundy Way has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4264 South Fundy Way have?
Some of 4264 South Fundy Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4264 South Fundy Way currently offering any rent specials?
4264 South Fundy Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4264 South Fundy Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4264 South Fundy Way is pet friendly.
Does 4264 South Fundy Way offer parking?
Yes, 4264 South Fundy Way does offer parking.
Does 4264 South Fundy Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4264 South Fundy Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4264 South Fundy Way have a pool?
No, 4264 South Fundy Way does not have a pool.
Does 4264 South Fundy Way have accessible units?
No, 4264 South Fundy Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4264 South Fundy Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4264 South Fundy Way has units with dishwashers.
