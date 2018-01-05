4232 South Fairplay Circle Unit E

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

- Don't miss out on this spacious 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom townhome! Features include a great open layout, fireplace in the living area, hardwood floors in the living and kitchen area, vaulted ceilings, and skylights. Enjoy entertaining with friends on 2 private outdoor spaces! It also includes an oversized 2 car garage and a finished basement. The community features an outdoor pool and tennis court.



15-month lease. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Housing assistance not accepted.



Sign up for a showing here>>>

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1183803?source=marketing



Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



(RLNE5424638)