Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
4232 South Fairplay Circle Unit E
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

4232 South Fairplay Circle Unit E

4232 South Fairplay Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4232 South Fairplay Circle, Aurora, CO 80014
Meadow Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
- Don't miss out on this spacious 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom townhome! Features include a great open layout, fireplace in the living area, hardwood floors in the living and kitchen area, vaulted ceilings, and skylights. Enjoy entertaining with friends on 2 private outdoor spaces! It also includes an oversized 2 car garage and a finished basement. The community features an outdoor pool and tennis court.

15-month lease. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Housing assistance not accepted.

Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1183803?source=marketing

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

(RLNE5424638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4232 South Fairplay Circle Unit E have any available units?
4232 South Fairplay Circle Unit E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4232 South Fairplay Circle Unit E have?
Some of 4232 South Fairplay Circle Unit E's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4232 South Fairplay Circle Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
4232 South Fairplay Circle Unit E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4232 South Fairplay Circle Unit E pet-friendly?
Yes, 4232 South Fairplay Circle Unit E is pet friendly.
Does 4232 South Fairplay Circle Unit E offer parking?
Yes, 4232 South Fairplay Circle Unit E offers parking.
Does 4232 South Fairplay Circle Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4232 South Fairplay Circle Unit E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4232 South Fairplay Circle Unit E have a pool?
Yes, 4232 South Fairplay Circle Unit E has a pool.
Does 4232 South Fairplay Circle Unit E have accessible units?
No, 4232 South Fairplay Circle Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 4232 South Fairplay Circle Unit E have units with dishwashers?
No, 4232 South Fairplay Circle Unit E does not have units with dishwashers.

