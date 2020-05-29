4227 S Uravan Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Coming soon beautiful two level house! Apply now! - Walking distance to Horizon Park, Quincy Reservoir. Short drive to Valley Plaza Shopping Center, Kaiser Permanente, and more.



-Tons of natural light

- Private Backyard Deck

- Plenty of Storage Space

- Large Car Port

- Tenant Pays All Utilities



Rent: $1,795

Deposit: $1,795

Application fee: $45 per adult

Pet fee: $250 + $25/month pet rent



To schedule a showing text Natalia at 720.451.2960 or email at Natalia.moriel@realatlas.com



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group, named Top Company 2018: Real Estate by ColoradoBiz Magazine and Best Property Management Company 3 years in a row!



Requirements:

- Household income at least 3X the monthly rent

- No evictions, felonies, violent crimes in the past 5 years



(RLNE5459797)