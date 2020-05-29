All apartments in Aurora
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

4227 S Uravan Street

4227 South Uravan Street · No Longer Available
Location

4227 South Uravan Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Coming soon beautiful two level house! Apply now! - Walking distance to Horizon Park, Quincy Reservoir. Short drive to Valley Plaza Shopping Center, Kaiser Permanente, and more.

-Tons of natural light
- Private Backyard Deck
- Plenty of Storage Space
- Large Car Port
- Tenant Pays All Utilities

Rent: $1,795
Deposit: $1,795
Application fee: $45 per adult
Pet fee: $250 + $25/month pet rent

To schedule a showing text Natalia at 720.451.2960 or email at Natalia.moriel@realatlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group, named Top Company 2018: Real Estate by ColoradoBiz Magazine and Best Property Management Company 3 years in a row!

Requirements:
- Household income at least 3X the monthly rent
- No evictions, felonies, violent crimes in the past 5 years

(RLNE5459797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4227 S Uravan Street have any available units?
4227 S Uravan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 4227 S Uravan Street currently offering any rent specials?
4227 S Uravan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4227 S Uravan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4227 S Uravan Street is pet friendly.
Does 4227 S Uravan Street offer parking?
Yes, 4227 S Uravan Street does offer parking.
Does 4227 S Uravan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4227 S Uravan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4227 S Uravan Street have a pool?
No, 4227 S Uravan Street does not have a pool.
Does 4227 S Uravan Street have accessible units?
No, 4227 S Uravan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4227 S Uravan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4227 S Uravan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4227 S Uravan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4227 S Uravan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
