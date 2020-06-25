4220 S Cathay Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage

Welcome Home! Wonderfully maintained 4 bed/ 2 bath home in the much-desired Cherry Creek School District! Main floor living room and kitchen with vaulted ceilings. Finished basement with large bedroom that could also be used as an additional living space. Large corner lot with fenced backyard and separate utility shed. Fire pit area and large patio are perfect for entertaining! Plenty of room for the whole family! A variety of food options are located just a few minutes drive away.