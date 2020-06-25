All apartments in Aurora
4220 S Cathay Way
4220 S Cathay Way

4220 South Cathay Way · No Longer Available
Location

4220 South Cathay Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Highpoint

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
Welcome Home! Wonderfully maintained 4 bed/ 2 bath home in the much-desired Cherry Creek School District! Main floor living room and kitchen with vaulted ceilings. Finished basement with large bedroom that could also be used as an additional living space. Large corner lot with fenced backyard and separate utility shed. Fire pit area and large patio are perfect for entertaining! Plenty of room for the whole family! A variety of food options are located just a few minutes drive away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4220 S Cathay Way have any available units?
4220 S Cathay Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4220 S Cathay Way have?
Some of 4220 S Cathay Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4220 S Cathay Way currently offering any rent specials?
4220 S Cathay Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4220 S Cathay Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4220 S Cathay Way is pet friendly.
Does 4220 S Cathay Way offer parking?
Yes, 4220 S Cathay Way offers parking.
Does 4220 S Cathay Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4220 S Cathay Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4220 S Cathay Way have a pool?
No, 4220 S Cathay Way does not have a pool.
Does 4220 S Cathay Way have accessible units?
No, 4220 S Cathay Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4220 S Cathay Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4220 S Cathay Way has units with dishwashers.

