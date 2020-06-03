All apartments in Aurora
4187 South Richfield Way

4187 South Richfield Way · No Longer Available
Location

4187 South Richfield Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move-in ready Now!!

Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/955852?source=marketing

This immaculate and charming home located near Quincy Ave and Buckley Road features 1050 square feet of newly finished living space with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The community offers great amenities, such as a pool, walking paths, open space, and Quincy reservoir close by! The home was built in 1984 and has tons of upgrades!

The main floor offers a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, great cabinetry, and appliances; a half bath and a living area with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. A patio is located off of the dining area. The vaulted ceilings, custom wood accents throughout the home, along with the attention to detail add to the amazing character of this home.

Downstairs the attention to detail and custom wood accents are continued; you’ll find the master bedroom with a walkout patio door and a large custom closet, and the second bedroom that is cozy and private. A full bath is shared and is located adjacent to both bedrooms.

The laundry area offers a newer full-size energy-efficient washer and dryer. Furnace, air conditioning, domestic water heater all recently replaced/upgraded to energy-efficient models.

Features:
-Newer appliances
-A/C
-Full-sized Washer and Dryer
-Vaulted Ceilings
-Fireplace
-Patio
-HOA takes care of Lawn

Pets - No
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 1 assigned Parking Space
Basement - Finished

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4187 South Richfield Way have any available units?
4187 South Richfield Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4187 South Richfield Way have?
Some of 4187 South Richfield Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4187 South Richfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
4187 South Richfield Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4187 South Richfield Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4187 South Richfield Way is pet friendly.
Does 4187 South Richfield Way offer parking?
Yes, 4187 South Richfield Way offers parking.
Does 4187 South Richfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4187 South Richfield Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4187 South Richfield Way have a pool?
Yes, 4187 South Richfield Way has a pool.
Does 4187 South Richfield Way have accessible units?
No, 4187 South Richfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4187 South Richfield Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4187 South Richfield Way does not have units with dishwashers.
