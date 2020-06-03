4187 South Richfield Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move-in ready Now!!



This immaculate and charming home located near Quincy Ave and Buckley Road features 1050 square feet of newly finished living space with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The community offers great amenities, such as a pool, walking paths, open space, and Quincy reservoir close by! The home was built in 1984 and has tons of upgrades!



The main floor offers a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, great cabinetry, and appliances; a half bath and a living area with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. A patio is located off of the dining area. The vaulted ceilings, custom wood accents throughout the home, along with the attention to detail add to the amazing character of this home.



Downstairs the attention to detail and custom wood accents are continued; you’ll find the master bedroom with a walkout patio door and a large custom closet, and the second bedroom that is cozy and private. A full bath is shared and is located adjacent to both bedrooms.



The laundry area offers a newer full-size energy-efficient washer and dryer. Furnace, air conditioning, domestic water heater all recently replaced/upgraded to energy-efficient models.



Features:

-Newer appliances

-A/C

-Full-sized Washer and Dryer

-Vaulted Ceilings

-Fireplace

-Patio

-HOA takes care of Lawn



Pets - No

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Tenant Pays All

Laundry - W/D

Fireplace - Yes

Parking - 1 assigned Parking Space

Basement - Finished



