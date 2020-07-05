All apartments in Aurora
4173 South Richfield Way

4173 South Richfield Way · No Longer Available
Location

4173 South Richfield Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8fe3d9c0a0 ---- Adorable townhouse with 3 bedrooms 2 baths and a private balcony. Open layout with tons of natural light. Property has a beautifully updated kitchen, with all major kitchen appliances and granite counter tops. Recently remodeled bathrooms, a finished basement. Features include a wood burning fireplace, central A/C, and assigned parking. Great location near restaurants, shopping and more with easy access to S Buckley Rd and E Quincy Ave. Water, Sewer, Trash and Lawn Included! Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Assigned Parking Central A/C Finished Basement Forced Air Gas Water Heater Stove Wood Burning Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4173 South Richfield Way have any available units?
4173 South Richfield Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4173 South Richfield Way have?
Some of 4173 South Richfield Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4173 South Richfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
4173 South Richfield Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4173 South Richfield Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4173 South Richfield Way is pet friendly.
Does 4173 South Richfield Way offer parking?
Yes, 4173 South Richfield Way offers parking.
Does 4173 South Richfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4173 South Richfield Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4173 South Richfield Way have a pool?
No, 4173 South Richfield Way does not have a pool.
Does 4173 South Richfield Way have accessible units?
No, 4173 South Richfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4173 South Richfield Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4173 South Richfield Way does not have units with dishwashers.

