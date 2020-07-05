4173 South Richfield Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8fe3d9c0a0 ---- Adorable townhouse with 3 bedrooms 2 baths and a private balcony. Open layout with tons of natural light. Property has a beautifully updated kitchen, with all major kitchen appliances and granite counter tops. Recently remodeled bathrooms, a finished basement. Features include a wood burning fireplace, central A/C, and assigned parking. Great location near restaurants, shopping and more with easy access to S Buckley Rd and E Quincy Ave. Water, Sewer, Trash and Lawn Included! Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Assigned Parking Central A/C Finished Basement Forced Air Gas Water Heater Stove Wood Burning Fireplace