All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 4020 S. Rome Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
4020 S. Rome Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4020 S. Rome Street

4020 South Rome Street · (720) 580-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4020 South Rome Street, Aurora, CO 80018

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4020 S. Rome Street · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1977 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
Great Home for Rent in East Quincy Highlands - Come see this open and spacious three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home! This nearly 2000 sq.ft. home features an open floor plan with kitchen, dining room, living space, and gas fireplace downstairs and Large loft (anyone need a home office?!) plus 3 bedrooms upstairs.

You will not miss out on outdoor space with the wonderful fenced-in back yard with fire pit, patio, and beautiful trees. *attached 2-car garage *close to shopping, dining, and walking trails *large unfinished basement for additional storage *washer and dryer hookups on the same level as bedrooms Rent is $2150/month. Security deposit is $2200. Maximum of two pets with additional pet fee and monthly rent.

No Smoking
Renters Insurance Required

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5917326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 S. Rome Street have any available units?
4020 S. Rome Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4020 S. Rome Street have?
Some of 4020 S. Rome Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4020 S. Rome Street currently offering any rent specials?
4020 S. Rome Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 S. Rome Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4020 S. Rome Street is pet friendly.
Does 4020 S. Rome Street offer parking?
Yes, 4020 S. Rome Street offers parking.
Does 4020 S. Rome Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4020 S. Rome Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 S. Rome Street have a pool?
No, 4020 S. Rome Street does not have a pool.
Does 4020 S. Rome Street have accessible units?
No, 4020 S. Rome Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 S. Rome Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4020 S. Rome Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4020 S. Rome Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd
Aurora, CO 80017
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity