4020 S. Rome Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit parking garage

Great Home for Rent in East Quincy Highlands - Come see this open and spacious three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home! This nearly 2000 sq.ft. home features an open floor plan with kitchen, dining room, living space, and gas fireplace downstairs and Large loft (anyone need a home office?!) plus 3 bedrooms upstairs.



You will not miss out on outdoor space with the wonderful fenced-in back yard with fire pit, patio, and beautiful trees. *attached 2-car garage *close to shopping, dining, and walking trails *large unfinished basement for additional storage *washer and dryer hookups on the same level as bedrooms Rent is $2150/month. Security deposit is $2200. Maximum of two pets with additional pet fee and monthly rent.



No Smoking

Renters Insurance Required



No Cats Allowed



