All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 4006 South Pitkin Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
4006 South Pitkin Way
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:44 PM

4006 South Pitkin Way

4006 South Pitkin Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Carriage Place
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4006 South Pitkin Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Place

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
dog park
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home Newly Renovated in a peaceful neighborhood. Newly renovated home in a great location! It features an open naturally well-lit living room area that extends to the dining room. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and updated cabinets. 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths family home, quiet and friendly neighborhood conveniently located walking distance near major grocery stores, restaurants, gyms, schools (cherry creek district), daycares, breweries, and dog parks. Cherry creek dam/highway I-225 8 minute drive, 15 minutes from DTC. New beautiful flooring in the upper level, new stainless steel refrigerator, and microwave, freshly painted, low maintenance front yard, large-sized private back yard with a shed for extra storage space, attached oversized two-car garage.

Tenants responsible for utilities. Tenants are responsible for the maintenance of front and backyard. Tenants are responsible for the snow removal of sidewalk and driveway during snow season. The property allows for self guided tour, Thanks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4006 South Pitkin Way have any available units?
4006 South Pitkin Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4006 South Pitkin Way have?
Some of 4006 South Pitkin Way's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4006 South Pitkin Way currently offering any rent specials?
4006 South Pitkin Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4006 South Pitkin Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4006 South Pitkin Way is pet friendly.
Does 4006 South Pitkin Way offer parking?
Yes, 4006 South Pitkin Way offers parking.
Does 4006 South Pitkin Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4006 South Pitkin Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4006 South Pitkin Way have a pool?
No, 4006 South Pitkin Way does not have a pool.
Does 4006 South Pitkin Way have accessible units?
No, 4006 South Pitkin Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4006 South Pitkin Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4006 South Pitkin Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College