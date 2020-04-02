4006 South Pitkin Way

Amenities

Single Family Home Newly Renovated in a peaceful neighborhood. Newly renovated home in a great location! It features an open naturally well-lit living room area that extends to the dining room. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and updated cabinets. 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths family home, quiet and friendly neighborhood conveniently located walking distance near major grocery stores, restaurants, gyms, schools (cherry creek district), daycares, breweries, and dog parks. Cherry creek dam/highway I-225 8 minute drive, 15 minutes from DTC. New beautiful flooring in the upper level, new stainless steel refrigerator, and microwave, freshly painted, low maintenance front yard, large-sized private back yard with a shed for extra storage space, attached oversized two-car garage.



Tenants responsible for utilities. Tenants are responsible for the maintenance of front and backyard. Tenants are responsible for the snow removal of sidewalk and driveway during snow season. The property allows for self guided tour, Thanks