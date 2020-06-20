All apartments in Aurora
3993 South Dillon Way
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:44 PM

3993 South Dillon Way

3993 South Dillon Way · (720) 730-7186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3993 South Dillon Way, Aurora, CO 80014
Meadow Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1205 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Check out this beautiful condo located in the Meadow Hill subdivision of Aurora! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, convenient in unit washer and dryer, and an attached garage! As you enter this second floor unit you will find a spacious living area with a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and large windows that allow for great natural lighting. The kitchen has an open floor plan with all the major appliances, wood cabinetry for storage, and a raised bar top. Just off the kitchen is access to a patio that is perfect for enjoying your morning coffee or soaking up some sunshine. The location of this home is unbeatable as it resides in the Cherry Creek School District only minutes away from the Cherry Creek Reservoir, many great golf courses, and countless places for shopping and dining. Commuting is a breeze with easy access to both I-225 and E470. You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!

Pets: Cats Only with fee and $25 pet rent
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: Fireplace
Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: Attached Garage
School District:

The property will be vacant June 30th, 2020. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3993 South Dillon Way have any available units?
3993 South Dillon Way has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3993 South Dillon Way have?
Some of 3993 South Dillon Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3993 South Dillon Way currently offering any rent specials?
3993 South Dillon Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3993 South Dillon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3993 South Dillon Way is pet friendly.
Does 3993 South Dillon Way offer parking?
Yes, 3993 South Dillon Way does offer parking.
Does 3993 South Dillon Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3993 South Dillon Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3993 South Dillon Way have a pool?
No, 3993 South Dillon Way does not have a pool.
Does 3993 South Dillon Way have accessible units?
No, 3993 South Dillon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3993 South Dillon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3993 South Dillon Way has units with dishwashers.
