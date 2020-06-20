3993 South Dillon Way

Amenities

Check out this beautiful condo located in the Meadow Hill subdivision of Aurora! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, convenient in unit washer and dryer, and an attached garage! As you enter this second floor unit you will find a spacious living area with a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and large windows that allow for great natural lighting. The kitchen has an open floor plan with all the major appliances, wood cabinetry for storage, and a raised bar top. Just off the kitchen is access to a patio that is perfect for enjoying your morning coffee or soaking up some sunshine. The location of this home is unbeatable as it resides in the Cherry Creek School District only minutes away from the Cherry Creek Reservoir, many great golf courses, and countless places for shopping and dining. Commuting is a breeze with easy access to both I-225 and E470. You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!



Pets: Cats Only with fee and $25 pet rent

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: Fireplace

Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: Attached Garage

School District:



The property will be vacant June 30th, 2020. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



