3900 S Rifle Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage internet access

3 bed/3 bath 3 level home w/2 car garage - This amazing 3 bed/3 bath home has been remodeled and is available now! The main level is spacious with vaulted ceiling, newer windows, new kitchen, flooring, carpet and paint. Small deck off the dining room is great for cooking out on summer evenings.

Each bedroom is located on a separate floor for privacy. The huge master bedroom is upstairs with 2 closets. The master bathroom has dual sinks and an oversized soaking tub. The main floor has a bedroom with a 3/4 bathroom accessible from the hallway. The 3rd bedroom is in the walk out basement. Perfect for a separate bedroom area/office or office. Small basement family room and small fenced in area.

Almost 2000 sq ft to spread out in.

This home is in an HOA and pool community. Great location.

Tenant must provide proof of renter's insurance.

Close to Cherry Creek Reservoir, trails, bike path, shopping, dining, medical facilities, parks, major transportation on Hampden Ave or Quincy Ave

12 month lease minimum

NO smoking of ANY kind please

1st and security deposit to move in

$40 application fee per lease signer

Gas/Electric/Water/Sewer/Cable/internet/phone NOT included

Call to schedule a showing today!



(RLNE5507752)