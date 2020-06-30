All apartments in Aurora
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

3900 S Rifle Ct

3900 South Rifle Court · No Longer Available
Location

3900 South Rifle Court, Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
3 bed/3 bath 3 level home w/2 car garage - This amazing 3 bed/3 bath home has been remodeled and is available now! The main level is spacious with vaulted ceiling, newer windows, new kitchen, flooring, carpet and paint. Small deck off the dining room is great for cooking out on summer evenings.
Each bedroom is located on a separate floor for privacy. The huge master bedroom is upstairs with 2 closets. The master bathroom has dual sinks and an oversized soaking tub. The main floor has a bedroom with a 3/4 bathroom accessible from the hallway. The 3rd bedroom is in the walk out basement. Perfect for a separate bedroom area/office or office. Small basement family room and small fenced in area.
Almost 2000 sq ft to spread out in.
This home is in an HOA and pool community. Great location.
Tenant must provide proof of renter's insurance.
Close to Cherry Creek Reservoir, trails, bike path, shopping, dining, medical facilities, parks, major transportation on Hampden Ave or Quincy Ave
12 month lease minimum
NO smoking of ANY kind please
1st and security deposit to move in
$40 application fee per lease signer
Gas/Electric/Water/Sewer/Cable/internet/phone NOT included
Call to schedule a showing today!

(RLNE5507752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3900 S Rifle Ct have any available units?
3900 S Rifle Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3900 S Rifle Ct have?
Some of 3900 S Rifle Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3900 S Rifle Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3900 S Rifle Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 S Rifle Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3900 S Rifle Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3900 S Rifle Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3900 S Rifle Ct offers parking.
Does 3900 S Rifle Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3900 S Rifle Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 S Rifle Ct have a pool?
Yes, 3900 S Rifle Ct has a pool.
Does 3900 S Rifle Ct have accessible units?
No, 3900 S Rifle Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3900 S Rifle Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3900 S Rifle Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

