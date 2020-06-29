3864 S Gibralter St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and boasts 1,981 square feet, a convenient Eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar. The deck is located right outside the kitchen with a great overlook of the backyard and newly poured sidewalks. Newer double pane windows on main and upper levels makes this home light and bright. New sprinkler system installed in front yard. Cherry Creek School District. Located in the desirable and very quiet neighborhood of Hampden Hills. Walking distance to Sunrise Elementary School. A variety of food options are located just minutes away. Lots of hiking and biking trails are right around the corner.