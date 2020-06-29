All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 2 2020 at 8:37 AM

3864 S Gibralter St

3864 South Gibraltar Street · No Longer Available
Location

3864 South Gibraltar Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Highpoint

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and boasts 1,981 square feet, a convenient Eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar. The deck is located right outside the kitchen with a great overlook of the backyard and newly poured sidewalks. Newer double pane windows on main and upper levels makes this home light and bright. New sprinkler system installed in front yard. Cherry Creek School District. Located in the desirable and very quiet neighborhood of Hampden Hills. Walking distance to Sunrise Elementary School. A variety of food options are located just minutes away. Lots of hiking and biking trails are right around the corner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3864 S Gibralter St have any available units?
3864 S Gibralter St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3864 S Gibralter St have?
Some of 3864 S Gibralter St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3864 S Gibralter St currently offering any rent specials?
3864 S Gibralter St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3864 S Gibralter St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3864 S Gibralter St is pet friendly.
Does 3864 S Gibralter St offer parking?
Yes, 3864 S Gibralter St offers parking.
Does 3864 S Gibralter St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3864 S Gibralter St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3864 S Gibralter St have a pool?
No, 3864 S Gibralter St does not have a pool.
Does 3864 S Gibralter St have accessible units?
No, 3864 S Gibralter St does not have accessible units.
Does 3864 S Gibralter St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3864 S Gibralter St has units with dishwashers.
