Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This cozy home has been lovingly updated to open up the kitchen with a beautiful center island. Four beds and 2 baths gives you room to spread out! No HOA means that you can work on your car in the oversized garage with built in storage. Blocks from the park, on a corner lot. Cherry Creek schools