3839 S. Evanston St.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Live in the Timbers - This lovely and spacious three bedroom, two bathroom home is located at Chambers and Hampden, right in the middle of Colorado, with easy access to public transportation, Independence elementary, and downtown Denver. With a large unfinished basement, a fenced in yard and patio, newer carpets, paint, appliances, this is the place you're looking for! This home is located in the Timbers of Aurora, a brilliant place to live! Call us today to set up a showing!



(RLNE4619308)