All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 3839 S. Evanston St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
3839 S. Evanston St.
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

3839 S. Evanston St.

3839 South Evanston Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3839 South Evanston Street, Aurora, CO 80014
Meadow Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live in the Timbers - This lovely and spacious three bedroom, two bathroom home is located at Chambers and Hampden, right in the middle of Colorado, with easy access to public transportation, Independence elementary, and downtown Denver. With a large unfinished basement, a fenced in yard and patio, newer carpets, paint, appliances, this is the place you're looking for! This home is located in the Timbers of Aurora, a brilliant place to live! Call us today to set up a showing!

(RLNE4619308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3839 S. Evanston St. have any available units?
3839 S. Evanston St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 3839 S. Evanston St. currently offering any rent specials?
3839 S. Evanston St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3839 S. Evanston St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3839 S. Evanston St. is pet friendly.
Does 3839 S. Evanston St. offer parking?
No, 3839 S. Evanston St. does not offer parking.
Does 3839 S. Evanston St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3839 S. Evanston St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3839 S. Evanston St. have a pool?
No, 3839 S. Evanston St. does not have a pool.
Does 3839 S. Evanston St. have accessible units?
No, 3839 S. Evanston St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3839 S. Evanston St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3839 S. Evanston St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3839 S. Evanston St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3839 S. Evanston St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College