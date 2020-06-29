3796 S Ceylon Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage key fob access media room

Fantastic updated and partially remodeled ranch style home in Hampden Hills. Remodeled kitchen with white cabinets, new laminate countertops, stainless steel appliances, new window and new patio door. Newer Wood Floors, newly carpeted stairs, new paint inside and out, New decking over egress, media center w/ built-in, custom entry built-in w/ coat and shoe storage. Updated bathrooms, newer central A/C, Radon Mitigation system, Vivint doorbell camera, exterior garage camera, keyless door entry and Nest Thermastat. Large Basement has partial bath, hidden storage, large unfinished space and entertainment area/office area/flex space. Open floorplan w/plenty of natural light. The main level includes a dining area, family room, Laundry, master bedroom with Updated master bath, two additional bedrooms and a full updated bathroom. Spacious yard with Garden boxes and Apple Tree. Located in the highly desired Cherry Creek Schools district.



**We accept all dog breeds which are not BANNED breeds