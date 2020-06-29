All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 3796 S Ceylon Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
3796 S Ceylon Way
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:35 AM

3796 S Ceylon Way

3796 South Ceylon Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3796 South Ceylon Way, Aurora, CO 80013

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
media room
Fantastic updated and partially remodeled ranch style home in Hampden Hills. Remodeled kitchen with white cabinets, new laminate countertops, stainless steel appliances, new window and new patio door. Newer Wood Floors, newly carpeted stairs, new paint inside and out, New decking over egress, media center w/ built-in, custom entry built-in w/ coat and shoe storage. Updated bathrooms, newer central A/C, Radon Mitigation system, Vivint doorbell camera, exterior garage camera, keyless door entry and Nest Thermastat. Large Basement has partial bath, hidden storage, large unfinished space and entertainment area/office area/flex space. Open floorplan w/plenty of natural light. The main level includes a dining area, family room, Laundry, master bedroom with Updated master bath, two additional bedrooms and a full updated bathroom. Spacious yard with Garden boxes and Apple Tree. Located in the highly desired Cherry Creek Schools district.

**We accept all dog breeds which are not BANNED breeds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3796 S Ceylon Way have any available units?
3796 S Ceylon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3796 S Ceylon Way have?
Some of 3796 S Ceylon Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3796 S Ceylon Way currently offering any rent specials?
3796 S Ceylon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3796 S Ceylon Way pet-friendly?
No, 3796 S Ceylon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 3796 S Ceylon Way offer parking?
Yes, 3796 S Ceylon Way offers parking.
Does 3796 S Ceylon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3796 S Ceylon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3796 S Ceylon Way have a pool?
No, 3796 S Ceylon Way does not have a pool.
Does 3796 S Ceylon Way have accessible units?
No, 3796 S Ceylon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3796 S Ceylon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3796 S Ceylon Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street
Aurora, CO 80010

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College