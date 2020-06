Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

This house has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, plus two non-conforming bedrooms downstairs and a large attached two car garage and lots of space! It is located close to groceries, restaurants, a library, golf course, places for kids to play, and schools! It has a large fenced in back yard with a large wood deck to sit on and enjoy the upcoming summer days! Tenant pays utilities. If you would like to see this property, contact us at Rentals@tedarla.com.