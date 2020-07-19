All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3755 South Genoa Circle

3755 South Genoa Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3755 South Genoa Circle, Aurora, CO 80013

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
3755 S Genoa Cir Unit C is a house in Aurora, CO 80013. This 1,781 square foot house sits on a 2,004 square foot lot.
This well maintained town home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms over 3 levels.

Bedrooms = 4 bedrooms
Bathrooms = 2 full size bathrooms
living area = 2 (one in main level and there is loft style living area following the upstairs)
Laundry cum storage area.
Beautiful private patio.

Washer and dryer along with all kitchen appliances included.
No garage but 2 assigned parking spots in front of the house

Falls in Cherry Creek School district, Nearby schools include Sunrise Elementary School, Horizon Middle School and Dakota Valley Elementary School. The closest grocery store is Walmart Neighborhood Market. Nearby coffee shops include Signature Cafe, Starbucks and Starbucks.

Pets are ok with approval. $600 non-refundable pet deposit required for each pet.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/properties/595e61da-3f23-45aa-8bf4-8c7ba16ad890?property_unit_id=5d66fcbe-9159-4960-b6e7-d801e960a8c7 Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4661420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

