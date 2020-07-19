3755 South Genoa Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

3755 S Genoa Cir Unit C is a house in Aurora, CO 80013. This 1,781 square foot house sits on a 2,004 square foot lot.

This well maintained town home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms over 3 levels.



Bedrooms = 4 bedrooms

Bathrooms = 2 full size bathrooms

living area = 2 (one in main level and there is loft style living area following the upstairs)

Laundry cum storage area.

Beautiful private patio.



Washer and dryer along with all kitchen appliances included.

No garage but 2 assigned parking spots in front of the house



Falls in Cherry Creek School district, Nearby schools include Sunrise Elementary School, Horizon Middle School and Dakota Valley Elementary School. The closest grocery store is Walmart Neighborhood Market. Nearby coffee shops include Signature Cafe, Starbucks and Starbucks.



Pets are ok with approval. $600 non-refundable pet deposit required for each pet.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/properties/595e61da-3f23-45aa-8bf4-8c7ba16ad890?property_unit_id=5d66fcbe-9159-4960-b6e7-d801e960a8c7 Accepts Section 8.



