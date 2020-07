Amenities

Mission Viejo 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Town Home with Small Fenced Yard and 2 Car Garage with Alley Access. Fireplace in Living room and the Front Yard is Maintained by HOA. Newer Paint Carpet, Tile Floors, Kitchen Appliances. Water included. in a Nice, Quiet Neighborhood. Available around November, Pets Only With Owner Approval and $300 "pet rent fee". Water and trash included. BEST TO EMAIL Nathan@WoodruffPM.com or call Nathan at 720-325-2355.