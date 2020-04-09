364 South Peoria Circle

Amenities

*** CHOOSE A 6, 16, OR 18 MONTH LEASE !! ***



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1113130.



This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 1,969 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Other great features of this home include carpet, hardwood floors, an open floor plan, a fireplace, and lots of natural light. Parking for this property is a 2 car garage. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Highline Park & Ballfields. Also nearby are Town Center Aurora, Target, Walmart, 24 Hour Fitness, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.



Nearby schools include Virginia Court Elementary School, South Middle School, and Aurora Central High School.



2 small pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit; additional fees may apply for larger pets.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



