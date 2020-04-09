All apartments in Aurora
Location

364 South Peoria Circle, Aurora, CO 80012
Expo Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** CHOOSE A 6, 16, OR 18 MONTH LEASE !! ***

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1113130.

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 1,969 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Other great features of this home include carpet, hardwood floors, an open floor plan, a fireplace, and lots of natural light. Parking for this property is a 2 car garage. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Highline Park & Ballfields. Also nearby are Town Center Aurora, Target, Walmart, 24 Hour Fitness, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.

Nearby schools include Virginia Court Elementary School, South Middle School, and Aurora Central High School.

2 small pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit; additional fees may apply for larger pets.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

