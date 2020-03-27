3620 S Joplin St

Amenities

Wait until you see the updated beautiful house in the quiet Mission Viejo neighborhood. This home boasts 2444 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home has been updated with new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, all new appliance(refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, built-in microwave), new tile floors. Bathrooms have been updated with new vanities, light fixtures, new carpeting throughout, new paint. Enjoy the full finished basement great for entertaining. Mission Viejo Elementary is right around the corner. Nearby parks are Mission Viejo Park and Meadowood Park. A variety of food options just minutes away.