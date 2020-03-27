All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 3620 S Joplin St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
3620 S Joplin St
Last updated January 5 2020 at 5:44 AM

3620 S Joplin St

3620 South Joplin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3620 South Joplin Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Mission Viejo

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wait until you see the updated beautiful house in the quiet Mission Viejo neighborhood. This home boasts 2444 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home has been updated with new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, all new appliance(refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, built-in microwave), new tile floors. Bathrooms have been updated with new vanities, light fixtures, new carpeting throughout, new paint. Enjoy the full finished basement great for entertaining. Mission Viejo Elementary is right around the corner. Nearby parks are Mission Viejo Park and Meadowood Park. A variety of food options just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3620 S Joplin St have any available units?
3620 S Joplin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3620 S Joplin St have?
Some of 3620 S Joplin St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3620 S Joplin St currently offering any rent specials?
3620 S Joplin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3620 S Joplin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3620 S Joplin St is pet friendly.
Does 3620 S Joplin St offer parking?
Yes, 3620 S Joplin St offers parking.
Does 3620 S Joplin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3620 S Joplin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3620 S Joplin St have a pool?
No, 3620 S Joplin St does not have a pool.
Does 3620 S Joplin St have accessible units?
No, 3620 S Joplin St does not have accessible units.
Does 3620 S Joplin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3620 S Joplin St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College