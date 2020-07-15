All apartments in Aurora
Aurora, CO
3617 S Fundy Way
Last updated December 17 2019 at 8:57 AM

3617 S Fundy Way

3617 South Fundy Way · No Longer Available
Aurora
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3617 South Fundy Way, Aurora, CO 80013

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous ranch style home that includes a finished walk-out basement in the Cherry Creek School District, with NO HOA! This home has vaulted ceilings with four skylights on the main floor which produce plenty of natural light and a sliding door that leads to your patio. Walk out to your large backyard that has beautiful greenery which is ideal for privacy and looks like some sort of forestry get away perfect for relaxing and entertaining. there is a separate room in the basement next to the laundry room which could be perfect for storage or some sort of work/crafts room and or home office. This home needs some light maintenance but can be ready for a move in date very soon

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 S Fundy Way have any available units?
3617 S Fundy Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3617 S Fundy Way have?
Some of 3617 S Fundy Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3617 S Fundy Way currently offering any rent specials?
3617 S Fundy Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 S Fundy Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3617 S Fundy Way is pet friendly.
Does 3617 S Fundy Way offer parking?
Yes, 3617 S Fundy Way offers parking.
Does 3617 S Fundy Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3617 S Fundy Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 S Fundy Way have a pool?
No, 3617 S Fundy Way does not have a pool.
Does 3617 S Fundy Way have accessible units?
No, 3617 S Fundy Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 S Fundy Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3617 S Fundy Way has units with dishwashers.
