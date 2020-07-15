3617 S Fundy Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous ranch style home that includes a finished walk-out basement in the Cherry Creek School District, with NO HOA! This home has vaulted ceilings with four skylights on the main floor which produce plenty of natural light and a sliding door that leads to your patio. Walk out to your large backyard that has beautiful greenery which is ideal for privacy and looks like some sort of forestry get away perfect for relaxing and entertaining. there is a separate room in the basement next to the laundry room which could be perfect for storage or some sort of work/crafts room and or home office. This home needs some light maintenance but can be ready for a move in date very soon