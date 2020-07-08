3585 South Ouray Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, 1,642 square feet, a two car garage and a washer and dryer! The kitchen has all the major appliances including a garbage disposal. The living area is finished with hardwood floors and a cozy fireplace to keep you extra warm in the Colorado winters. This property has a finished basement providing a great space for extra storage. You will love the location of this home with Skate City, Dry Dock Brewing Co., Meadows Hills Golf Course, and Cherry Creek Reservoir all just minutes away. Commuting is a breeze with easy access to Hampton Avenue and I-225. You won’t want to miss out on this opportunity!



Pets - Yes

Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal

Laundry - Washer / Dryer

Utilities - Tenant Pays All

Parking - Attached 2 car garage

