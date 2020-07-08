All apartments in Aurora
3585 South Ouray Street

Location

3585 South Ouray Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Mission Viejo

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, 1,642 square feet, a two car garage and a washer and dryer! The kitchen has all the major appliances including a garbage disposal. The living area is finished with hardwood floors and a cozy fireplace to keep you extra warm in the Colorado winters. This property has a finished basement providing a great space for extra storage. You will love the location of this home with Skate City, Dry Dock Brewing Co., Meadows Hills Golf Course, and Cherry Creek Reservoir all just minutes away. Commuting is a breeze with easy access to Hampton Avenue and I-225. You won’t want to miss out on this opportunity!

Pets - Yes
Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal
Laundry - Washer / Dryer
Utilities - Tenant Pays All
Parking - Attached 2 car garage
_______________________________________________

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3585 South Ouray Street have any available units?
3585 South Ouray Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3585 South Ouray Street have?
Some of 3585 South Ouray Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3585 South Ouray Street currently offering any rent specials?
3585 South Ouray Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3585 South Ouray Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3585 South Ouray Street is pet friendly.
Does 3585 South Ouray Street offer parking?
Yes, 3585 South Ouray Street offers parking.
Does 3585 South Ouray Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3585 South Ouray Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3585 South Ouray Street have a pool?
No, 3585 South Ouray Street does not have a pool.
Does 3585 South Ouray Street have accessible units?
No, 3585 South Ouray Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3585 South Ouray Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3585 South Ouray Street has units with dishwashers.

