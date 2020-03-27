3508 S Joplin St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub media room

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, this updated brick home is the perfect welcoming retreat on a large lot. The new kitchen is a chef?s dream, boasting granite counters, designer hues + an open concept that spills into a vaulted family room with warm colors + a welcoming fireplace. New windows, a basement media room, ample storage, heated garage, large backyard complete w/ hot tub + off-street parking all add to the quality of this 3-bed ranch. Indoor/outdoor living is easy, with a covered patio with an outdoor dining space. A second patio is surrounded by healthy grass, stone flower beds + mature trees. Updated carpeting leads down to the media room staged with recessed lighting, clean, white canvas of walls, bonus space + a gas stove. This move-in ready refreshed abode is conveniently located to amenities that surround Cherry Creek, including the applauded school district and Cherry Creek State Park.