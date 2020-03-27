All apartments in Aurora
Location

3508 South Joplin Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Mission Viejo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, this updated brick home is the perfect welcoming retreat on a large lot. The new kitchen is a chef?s dream, boasting granite counters, designer hues + an open concept that spills into a vaulted family room with warm colors + a welcoming fireplace. New windows, a basement media room, ample storage, heated garage, large backyard complete w/ hot tub + off-street parking all add to the quality of this 3-bed ranch. Indoor/outdoor living is easy, with a covered patio with an outdoor dining space. A second patio is surrounded by healthy grass, stone flower beds + mature trees. Updated carpeting leads down to the media room staged with recessed lighting, clean, white canvas of walls, bonus space + a gas stove. This move-in ready refreshed abode is conveniently located to amenities that surround Cherry Creek, including the applauded school district and Cherry Creek State Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3508 S Joplin St have any available units?
3508 S Joplin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3508 S Joplin St have?
Some of 3508 S Joplin St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3508 S Joplin St currently offering any rent specials?
3508 S Joplin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3508 S Joplin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3508 S Joplin St is pet friendly.
Does 3508 S Joplin St offer parking?
Yes, 3508 S Joplin St offers parking.
Does 3508 S Joplin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3508 S Joplin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3508 S Joplin St have a pool?
No, 3508 S Joplin St does not have a pool.
Does 3508 S Joplin St have accessible units?
No, 3508 S Joplin St does not have accessible units.
Does 3508 S Joplin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3508 S Joplin St has units with dishwashers.
