35 Lima Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Beautiful updated Section 8 accepted 4 Bedroom available for move-in November 10th. Two large bedrooms and full bath on the second floor, wood laminate floors and kitchen on the main level and 2 additional bedrooms in the lower level. New paint, new carpet, new flooring. Fenced private yard in the back. Close to bus transportation, light rail, restaurants and shopping! Call or email Brian for a showing today!



