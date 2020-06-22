All apartments in Aurora
35 Lima Street

35 North Lima Street · No Longer Available
Location

35 North Lima Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Highline Villages

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful updated Section 8 accepted 4 Bedroom available for move-in November 10th. Two large bedrooms and full bath on the second floor, wood laminate floors and kitchen on the main level and 2 additional bedrooms in the lower level. New paint, new carpet, new flooring. Fenced private yard in the back. Close to bus transportation, light rail, restaurants and shopping! Call or email Brian for a showing today!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/35-lima-street ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Lima Street have any available units?
35 Lima Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 Lima Street have?
Some of 35 Lima Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Lima Street currently offering any rent specials?
35 Lima Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Lima Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 Lima Street is pet friendly.
Does 35 Lima Street offer parking?
No, 35 Lima Street does not offer parking.
Does 35 Lima Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Lima Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Lima Street have a pool?
No, 35 Lima Street does not have a pool.
Does 35 Lima Street have accessible units?
No, 35 Lima Street does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Lima Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Lima Street does not have units with dishwashers.
