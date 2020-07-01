3365 South Andes Street

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #662115.



**Choose a 20 month lease for $2,095/month!!!**



Great 3 Bed, 3 Bath home in Cherry Creek School District. This home with a mountain view has 2,041 square feet of living space.



Cathedral ceilings, skylights, and lots of windows fill the open floorplan with tons of natural light! Plenty of room to relax or entertain with a living room and loft. Eat-in kitchen is complete with fridge, stove, dishwasher, and a pantry for additional storage. The full walk-out basement gives you extra room for storage. Additional features include air conditioning, gas fireplace, and washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this home is a 3 car attached garage.



Outside enjoy the weather on the large deck located off the family room, or the patio off the walk-out basement. Within walking distance to Sunrise Park and Summer Valley Park. Minutes away you have access to shopping, 2 grocery stores, restaurants, and a movie theater. Buckley Air Force Base is only a short drive away. Less than 2 miles to E-470 granting easy access to DIA, Southlands, Park Meadows and DTC!



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



HOA dues are covered by the homeowner.



