Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3365 South Andes Street

3365 South Andes Street · No Longer Available
Location

3365 South Andes Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Seven Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #662115.

**Choose a 20 month lease for $2,095/month!!!**

Great 3 Bed, 3 Bath home in Cherry Creek School District. This home with a mountain view has 2,041 square feet of living space.

Cathedral ceilings, skylights, and lots of windows fill the open floorplan with tons of natural light! Plenty of room to relax or entertain with a living room and loft. Eat-in kitchen is complete with fridge, stove, dishwasher, and a pantry for additional storage. The full walk-out basement gives you extra room for storage. Additional features include air conditioning, gas fireplace, and washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this home is a 3 car attached garage.

Outside enjoy the weather on the large deck located off the family room, or the patio off the walk-out basement. Within walking distance to Sunrise Park and Summer Valley Park. Minutes away you have access to shopping, 2 grocery stores, restaurants, and a movie theater. Buckley Air Force Base is only a short drive away. Less than 2 miles to E-470 granting easy access to DIA, Southlands, Park Meadows and DTC!

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

HOA dues are covered by the homeowner.

**Choose a 20 month lease for $2,095/month!!!**

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #662115.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3365 South Andes Street have any available units?
3365 South Andes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3365 South Andes Street have?
Some of 3365 South Andes Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3365 South Andes Street currently offering any rent specials?
3365 South Andes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3365 South Andes Street pet-friendly?
No, 3365 South Andes Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 3365 South Andes Street offer parking?
Yes, 3365 South Andes Street offers parking.
Does 3365 South Andes Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3365 South Andes Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3365 South Andes Street have a pool?
No, 3365 South Andes Street does not have a pool.
Does 3365 South Andes Street have accessible units?
No, 3365 South Andes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3365 South Andes Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3365 South Andes Street has units with dishwashers.

