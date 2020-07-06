All apartments in Aurora
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

3358 S. Nucla Way

3358 South Nucla Way · No Longer Available
Location

3358 South Nucla Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Meadow Wood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom Home in Meadowood - Welcome To Meadowood In South/Central Aurora! This Tri-Level with finished basement offers all the space a family could need - a total of 2,302 finished square feet! There is a large formal living room and dining room, nice eat-in kitchen that looks into the family room and a large family room with brick fireplace for cozy nights by the fire. There are 3 bedrooms on the top floor. The finished basement offers plenty of room to entertain. The home is on a 11,282 square foot (0.26 acre) lot! Large backyard with mature landscaping and oversized 2-car garage. Walking distance To RTD bus stop and shopping near Iliff! Contact Stuart at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com or 720.697.0716 to schedule a showing! Enjoy the beautiful trees and mature landscaping!

Professionally Managed by Shari Oliver-Watkins Owner/Associate Broker, Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc.

(RLNE5181733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3358 S. Nucla Way have any available units?
3358 S. Nucla Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 3358 S. Nucla Way currently offering any rent specials?
3358 S. Nucla Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3358 S. Nucla Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3358 S. Nucla Way is pet friendly.
Does 3358 S. Nucla Way offer parking?
Yes, 3358 S. Nucla Way offers parking.
Does 3358 S. Nucla Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3358 S. Nucla Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3358 S. Nucla Way have a pool?
No, 3358 S. Nucla Way does not have a pool.
Does 3358 S. Nucla Way have accessible units?
No, 3358 S. Nucla Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3358 S. Nucla Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3358 S. Nucla Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3358 S. Nucla Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3358 S. Nucla Way does not have units with air conditioning.

