3358 S. Nucla Way

Spacious 3 Bedroom Home in Meadowood - Welcome To Meadowood In South/Central Aurora! This Tri-Level with finished basement offers all the space a family could need - a total of 2,302 finished square feet! There is a large formal living room and dining room, nice eat-in kitchen that looks into the family room and a large family room with brick fireplace for cozy nights by the fire. There are 3 bedrooms on the top floor. The finished basement offers plenty of room to entertain. The home is on a 11,282 square foot (0.26 acre) lot! Large backyard with mature landscaping and oversized 2-car garage. Walking distance To RTD bus stop and shopping near Iliff! Contact Stuart at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com or 720.697.0716 to schedule a showing! Enjoy the beautiful trees and mature landscaping!



