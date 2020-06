Amenities

***Available NOW 3 bed 2 bath Home in Aurora*** - *** Home in the Meadowood available Now ***



Features:

Remodeled upstairs

Large 3 bedroom home

2 full baths

New carpeting through out

New stainless steal appliances

Large family room with fireplace

Partially unfinished full basement with laundry room. Great place for storage or game room.

New window coverings

Large front yard and back yard



Qualifications to apply:

Must make 3 times the rent

Credit score 600 and above

No evictions

No felonies



NO SEC 8 OR VOUCHERS



To schedule a showing please contact Christine with American Property Solutions by phone or text at 720-469-9116 or email christinechilders1958@yahoo.com



(RLNE5700244)