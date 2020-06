3279 S Xanadu Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool pool table garage tennis court

SHORT TERM LEASE! 6-12 MONTHS HEATHER GARDENS 55+ PREMIER COMMUNITY. BEAUTIFUL 3 BED 3 BATH 2300+ SQ FOOT 2 STORY TOWNHOME. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN, FORMAL LIVING/DINING ROOMS. NEUTRAL CARPET AND PAINT. VAULTED CEILINGS, CENTRAL AC, FIREPLACE, DECK, WASHER/DRYER, UNFINISHED BASEMENT FOR LOADS OF STORAGE, courtyard w/ deck, AND ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE. PATIO OPENS TO A GREENBELT. NEW $10 MILLION DOLLAR CLUBHOUSE, GOLF, TENNIS, EXERCISE FACILITY, INDOOR AND OUTDOOR POOLS, BILLIARDS, RESTAURANT, LOADS OF CLASSES/ACTIVITIES AND MUCH MORE. NO PETS. NO SMOKING OR VAPING OF ANY KIND INCLUDING MARIJUANA.