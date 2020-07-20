3270 South Uravan Court

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

**** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE FOR $1,150/MONTH!! ****



Welcome home to this lower level, walk-out unit in a townhome that has 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1,100 square feet of living space in Tower Ridge III! Appreciate the open living room, recently updated kitchen with appliances, washer and dryer conveniently located in unit, and a walk-in closet!



Nearby enjoy lots of green areas and walking trails. This ideal location offers easy access to major highways, public transportation, shopping, dining, and is close to Cherry Creek Reservoir, DTC, and Southlands.



1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Tenant pays a flat fee of $100 for water, gas, wifi, and electric.



