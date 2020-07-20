All apartments in Aurora
3270 South Uravan Court
Last updated May 14 2019 at 8:24 PM

3270 South Uravan Court

3270 South Uravan Street · No Longer Available
Location

3270 South Uravan Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
**** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE FOR $1,150/MONTH!! ****

Welcome home to this lower level, walk-out unit in a townhome that has 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1,100 square feet of living space in Tower Ridge III! Appreciate the open living room, recently updated kitchen with appliances, washer and dryer conveniently located in unit, and a walk-in closet!

Nearby enjoy lots of green areas and walking trails. This ideal location offers easy access to major highways, public transportation, shopping, dining, and is close to Cherry Creek Reservoir, DTC, and Southlands.

1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Tenant pays a flat fee of $100 for water, gas, wifi, and electric.

**** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE FOR $1,150/MONTH!! ****

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3270 South Uravan Court have any available units?
3270 South Uravan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3270 South Uravan Court have?
Some of 3270 South Uravan Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3270 South Uravan Court currently offering any rent specials?
3270 South Uravan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3270 South Uravan Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3270 South Uravan Court is pet friendly.
Does 3270 South Uravan Court offer parking?
No, 3270 South Uravan Court does not offer parking.
Does 3270 South Uravan Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3270 South Uravan Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3270 South Uravan Court have a pool?
No, 3270 South Uravan Court does not have a pool.
Does 3270 South Uravan Court have accessible units?
No, 3270 South Uravan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3270 South Uravan Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3270 South Uravan Court does not have units with dishwashers.
