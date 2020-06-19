All apartments in Aurora
Location

3235 South Walden Court, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3235 S. Walden Court #G · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1298 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
media room
2BD, 2BA located at Stone Canyon Condominiums - To schedule a showing: https://propertyalliance.appfolio.com/listings/detail/a1364484-0cf3-4502-8341-0e16fbe2ef1b

Newly painted throughtout, this 2 bedroom condo with vaulted ceilings, large living room, upstairs loft that is great for an office or additional living/family room.

Kitchen has granite counter-top, nice appliances, and vaulted ceiling. One car garage is attached. Enjoy living in this great community at Stone Canyon centrally located in Aurora, walking distance to shopping, movie theater, restaurants, parks, and greenbelt.

Available for Move-In: Now
Utilities: Tenant pays - Electric, Gas
Move-In Cost: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, lease processing fee
Pets negotiable with processing fee
Renter's Insurance Required
No Smoking

(RLNE2249644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3235 S. Walden Court #G have any available units?
3235 S. Walden Court #G has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3235 S. Walden Court #G have?
Some of 3235 S. Walden Court #G's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3235 S. Walden Court #G currently offering any rent specials?
3235 S. Walden Court #G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3235 S. Walden Court #G pet-friendly?
Yes, 3235 S. Walden Court #G is pet friendly.
Does 3235 S. Walden Court #G offer parking?
Yes, 3235 S. Walden Court #G does offer parking.
Does 3235 S. Walden Court #G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3235 S. Walden Court #G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3235 S. Walden Court #G have a pool?
Yes, 3235 S. Walden Court #G has a pool.
Does 3235 S. Walden Court #G have accessible units?
No, 3235 S. Walden Court #G does not have accessible units.
Does 3235 S. Walden Court #G have units with dishwashers?
No, 3235 S. Walden Court #G does not have units with dishwashers.
