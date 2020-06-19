3235 S. Walden Court #G

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage media room

2BD, 2BA located at Stone Canyon Condominiums - To schedule a showing: https://propertyalliance.appfolio.com/listings/detail/a1364484-0cf3-4502-8341-0e16fbe2ef1b



Newly painted throughtout, this 2 bedroom condo with vaulted ceilings, large living room, upstairs loft that is great for an office or additional living/family room.



Kitchen has granite counter-top, nice appliances, and vaulted ceiling. One car garage is attached. Enjoy living in this great community at Stone Canyon centrally located in Aurora, walking distance to shopping, movie theater, restaurants, parks, and greenbelt.



Available for Move-In: Now

Utilities: Tenant pays - Electric, Gas

Move-In Cost: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, lease processing fee

Pets negotiable with processing fee

Renter's Insurance Required

No Smoking



