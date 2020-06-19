3235 S. Walden Court #G

Amenities
2BD, 2BA located at Stone Canyon Condominiums - To schedule a showing: https://propertyalliance.appfolio.com/listings/detail/a1364484-0cf3-4502-8341-0e16fbe2ef1b
Newly painted throughtout, this 2 bedroom condo with vaulted ceilings, large living room, upstairs loft that is great for an office or additional living/family room.
Kitchen has granite counter-top, nice appliances, and vaulted ceiling. One car garage is attached. Enjoy living in this great community at Stone Canyon centrally located in Aurora, walking distance to shopping, movie theater, restaurants, parks, and greenbelt.
Available for Move-In: Now
Utilities: Tenant pays - Electric, Gas
Move-In Cost: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, lease processing fee
Pets negotiable with processing fee
Renter's Insurance Required
No Smoking
(RLNE2249644)