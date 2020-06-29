3207 Carson St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Aurora Home close to University Hospital - Our newly remodeled home, with easy access to I-70 and I-225, is open and roomy. The main floor consists of a large family room, inviting kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area. The garage is off the kitchen and a glass sliding door with back yard access makes this room the center of a busy home!!

Hardwood, tile and plank flooring add to this home's warmth. Two bedrooms are located in the upper portion of the home and one down. Washer / Dryer hook-up in separate room keep their noise out of your home. All conveniently placed so there is now no reason for clothes to pile up!

A freshly planted front-yard along with new siding and paint transforms this home into a contemporary charmer. A large, fenced back yard offers privacy and security rounds out the homes' great features.

As noted above, the location is very convenient. Minutes to major highways, Anschutz Medical Campus hospitals including Children's & VA, and the soon to open, Light Rail at Colfax & I-225



(720) 673-4882



(RLNE3451780)