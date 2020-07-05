All apartments in Aurora
3205 S Walden Ct

3205 South Walden Court · No Longer Available
Location

3205 South Walden Court, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/868e136074 ---- Beautiful newer 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with private garage. The condo is an upstairs end unit with more privacy and a great open floor plan suiting multiple living situations and set ups. This condo is light and bright featuring a gas fireplace, plenty of closet and storage space throughout the unit. Air Conditioning and Washer/Dryer provided. Plenty of guest parking available. There is a nice greenbelt adjacent to the building. The complex features a big nice pool for your summer enjoyment and close to shopping, parks and schools. The area is central location to the Tech Center, Cherry Creek, downtown and the airport. Rent includes water and trash. Dog friendly, No cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website A/C Community Pool Dryer Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 S Walden Ct have any available units?
3205 S Walden Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3205 S Walden Ct have?
Some of 3205 S Walden Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 S Walden Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3205 S Walden Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 S Walden Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3205 S Walden Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3205 S Walden Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3205 S Walden Ct offers parking.
Does 3205 S Walden Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3205 S Walden Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 S Walden Ct have a pool?
Yes, 3205 S Walden Ct has a pool.
Does 3205 S Walden Ct have accessible units?
No, 3205 S Walden Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 S Walden Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3205 S Walden Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

