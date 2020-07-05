3205 S Walden Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/868e136074 ---- Beautiful newer 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with private garage. The condo is an upstairs end unit with more privacy and a great open floor plan suiting multiple living situations and set ups. This condo is light and bright featuring a gas fireplace, plenty of closet and storage space throughout the unit. Air Conditioning and Washer/Dryer provided. Plenty of guest parking available. There is a nice greenbelt adjacent to the building. The complex features a big nice pool for your summer enjoyment and close to shopping, parks and schools. The area is central location to the Tech Center, Cherry Creek, downtown and the airport. Rent includes water and trash. Dog friendly, No cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website A/C Community Pool Dryer Washer