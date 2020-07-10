3185 South Kirk Way

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This three bedroom, two bathroom home is one you don't want to miss out on!! It has a beautiful open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, a large deck with a stunning mountain view. The master bedroom is spacious with a, light and bright, large five-piece master bedroom with large walk in closet and large soaker tub. This home also has a very large unfinished basement and huge three car garage! Deposit is equal to one months rent. One pet allowed. Tenant pays gas, electric, water and sewer. If you would like to see this property, please contact Rentals@Tedarla.com. Check out our other properties at Www.Tedarla.com.