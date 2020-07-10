All apartments in Aurora
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
3185 South Kirk Way
Last updated January 11 2020 at 8:55 AM

3185 South Kirk Way

3185 South Kirk Way · No Longer Available
Location

3185 South Kirk Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Conservatory

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This three bedroom, two bathroom home is one you don't want to miss out on!! It has a beautiful open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, a large deck with a stunning mountain view. The master bedroom is spacious with a, light and bright, large five-piece master bedroom with large walk in closet and large soaker tub. This home also has a very large unfinished basement and huge three car garage! Deposit is equal to one months rent. One pet allowed. Tenant pays gas, electric, water and sewer. If you would like to see this property, please contact Rentals@Tedarla.com. Check out our other properties at Www.Tedarla.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3185 South Kirk Way have any available units?
3185 South Kirk Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3185 South Kirk Way have?
Some of 3185 South Kirk Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3185 South Kirk Way currently offering any rent specials?
3185 South Kirk Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3185 South Kirk Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3185 South Kirk Way is pet friendly.
Does 3185 South Kirk Way offer parking?
Yes, 3185 South Kirk Way offers parking.
Does 3185 South Kirk Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3185 South Kirk Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3185 South Kirk Way have a pool?
No, 3185 South Kirk Way does not have a pool.
Does 3185 South Kirk Way have accessible units?
No, 3185 South Kirk Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3185 South Kirk Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3185 South Kirk Way has units with dishwashers.

