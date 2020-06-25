All apartments in Aurora
Last updated February 21 2020

3168 S Halifax St

3168 South Halifax Street · No Longer Available
Location

3168 South Halifax Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Seven Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This could be your long term rental home! Newly remodeled home in South Aurora near DTC. Great quiet neighborhood. Nice yard which backs up to open space. Air conditioned. Beautiful kitchen with upgraded appliances. Huge bonus family room in basement with wood burning fireplace. Two bedrooms on upper level, large master bedroom connected to upgraded bathroom downstairs. Bedroom 2 has an oversize walk in closet. Ready for immediate move in upon approval with background check and credit check. Minimum lease requirement is 14 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3168 S Halifax St have any available units?
3168 S Halifax St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3168 S Halifax St have?
Some of 3168 S Halifax St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3168 S Halifax St currently offering any rent specials?
3168 S Halifax St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3168 S Halifax St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3168 S Halifax St is pet friendly.
Does 3168 S Halifax St offer parking?
Yes, 3168 S Halifax St offers parking.
Does 3168 S Halifax St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3168 S Halifax St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3168 S Halifax St have a pool?
No, 3168 S Halifax St does not have a pool.
Does 3168 S Halifax St have accessible units?
No, 3168 S Halifax St does not have accessible units.
Does 3168 S Halifax St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3168 S Halifax St has units with dishwashers.
