3168 S Halifax St

This could be your long term rental home! Newly remodeled home in South Aurora near DTC. Great quiet neighborhood. Nice yard which backs up to open space. Air conditioned. Beautiful kitchen with upgraded appliances. Huge bonus family room in basement with wood burning fireplace. Two bedrooms on upper level, large master bedroom connected to upgraded bathroom downstairs. Bedroom 2 has an oversize walk in closet. Ready for immediate move in upon approval with background check and credit check. Minimum lease requirement is 14 months.