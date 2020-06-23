3148 Wheeling Street

Amenities
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with over 2,500 square feet of living space located in the Morris Heights neighborhood just blocks from Anschutz Medical Campus.
Renovated with great upgrades!
Eat-In Kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters, and stainless appliances.
The Main Level features refinished hardwood floors that flow throughout the large Great Room, Dining Area, Sun Room and 2 Bedrooms.
Finished Basement features 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Family/Flex Area, and Laundry Room.
Sprawl out in the spacious, fenced back yard.
1 car attached Garage; Storage Shed; Washer/Dryer.
Location!! Blocks from Sand Creek Park, Fitzsimons Golf Course, Anschutz Medical Campus, shopping and restaurants.
Location convenient to DIA and Northfield Shopping with easy access to I-225 & I-70
Available NOW
