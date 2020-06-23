3148 Wheeling Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7f52c920b1 ----

***Please visit www.TJCRealEstate.com for all current available listings.***



4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with over 2,500 square feet of living space located in the Morris Heights neighborhood just blocks from Anschutz Medical Campus.



Renovated with great upgrades!



Eat-In Kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters, and stainless appliances.



The Main Level features refinished hardwood floors that flow throughout the large Great Room, Dining Area, Sun Room and 2 Bedrooms.



Finished Basement features 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Family/Flex Area, and Laundry Room.



Sprawl out in the spacious, fenced back yard.



1 car attached Garage; Storage Shed; Washer/Dryer.



Location!! Blocks from Sand Creek Park, Fitzsimons Golf Course, Anschutz Medical Campus, shopping and restaurants.



Location convenient to DIA and Northfield Shopping with easy access to I-225 & I-70



Available NOW



Close To Anschutz Medical Campus