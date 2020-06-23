All apartments in Aurora
3148 Wheeling Street
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:32 PM

3148 Wheeling Street

Location

3148 Wheeling Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Morris Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7f52c920b1 ----
***Please visit www.TJCRealEstate.com for all current available listings.***

4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with over 2,500 square feet of living space located in the Morris Heights neighborhood just blocks from Anschutz Medical Campus.

Renovated with great upgrades!

Eat-In Kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters, and stainless appliances.

The Main Level features refinished hardwood floors that flow throughout the large Great Room, Dining Area, Sun Room and 2 Bedrooms.

Finished Basement features 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Family/Flex Area, and Laundry Room.

Sprawl out in the spacious, fenced back yard.

1 car attached Garage; Storage Shed; Washer/Dryer.

Location!! Blocks from Sand Creek Park, Fitzsimons Golf Course, Anschutz Medical Campus, shopping and restaurants.

Location convenient to DIA and Northfield Shopping with easy access to I-225 & I-70

Available NOW

Close To Anschutz Medical Campus

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

