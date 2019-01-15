3131 S Quintero St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/41f7bfe064 ---- Nice 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2175 square foot Ranch home. Inside features include Large Living Room with wood burning fireplace, Carpeted Floors, Separate Dining Room, Private master bedroom with private bathroom, W/D hookups and Swamp cooler. 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom are on main level and 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom in fully finished basement with Living area. Fully fenced back yard with covered patio great for enjoying the beautiful Colorado weather. Great location off Dartmouth and Buckley near Hilltop Park and Eldorado Park. Available June 1st, $1,575.00. Non Smoking, No Pets. We are pledged to the letter and spirit of the U.S. Policy for the Achievement of Equal Housing Opportunity throughout the Nation. We encourage and support a program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin. All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an individual rental application AND a non-refundable $50 application fee. If there are multiple applicants, income and FICO scores are combined and averaged. The following criteria must be met in applying: Experian FICO score of 620 or above. A FICO score of 619 - 550 will require a double deposit and a risk administration fee. All FICO scores below 550 will be declined. Gross income must be equal to 3 times the monthly rent. No felonies or crimes of a violent or sexual nature and no evictions or outstanding balances for rent. For quickest response for a showing please email showings@coloradoRPM.com. Please contact our office before applying for the home you are interested in to verify that it is still available. All application fees are nonrefundable. The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting . All applicants must view the property in person or have an approved agent view the property on their behalf. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application will be denied and the application fee retained. All applications fees are non-refundable. For the quickest response please email for a showing and more information at Showings@ColoradoRPM.com.