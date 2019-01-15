All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 3131 S Quintero St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
3131 S Quintero St
Last updated June 8 2019 at 4:44 AM

3131 S Quintero St

3131 South Quintero Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3131 South Quintero Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
fireplace
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/41f7bfe064 ---- Nice 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2175 square foot Ranch home. Inside features include Large Living Room with wood burning fireplace, Carpeted Floors, Separate Dining Room, Private master bedroom with private bathroom, W/D hookups and Swamp cooler. 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom are on main level and 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom in fully finished basement with Living area. Fully fenced back yard with covered patio great for enjoying the beautiful Colorado weather. Great location off Dartmouth and Buckley near Hilltop Park and Eldorado Park. Available June 1st, $1,575.00. Non Smoking, No Pets. We are pledged to the letter and spirit of the U.S. Policy for the Achievement of Equal Housing Opportunity throughout the Nation. We encourage and support a program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin. All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an individual rental application AND a non-refundable $50 application fee. If there are multiple applicants, income and FICO scores are combined and averaged. The following criteria must be met in applying: Experian FICO score of 620 or above. A FICO score of 619 - 550 will require a double deposit and a risk administration fee. All FICO scores below 550 will be declined. Gross income must be equal to 3 times the monthly rent. No felonies or crimes of a violent or sexual nature and no evictions or outstanding balances for rent. For quickest response for a showing please email showings@coloradoRPM.com. Please contact our office before applying for the home you are interested in to verify that it is still available. All application fees are nonrefundable. The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting . All applicants must view the property in person or have an approved agent view the property on their behalf. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application will be denied and the application fee retained. All applications fees are non-refundable. For the quickest response please email for a showing and more information at Showings@ColoradoRPM.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3131 S Quintero St have any available units?
3131 S Quintero St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3131 S Quintero St have?
Some of 3131 S Quintero St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3131 S Quintero St currently offering any rent specials?
3131 S Quintero St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3131 S Quintero St pet-friendly?
No, 3131 S Quintero St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 3131 S Quintero St offer parking?
No, 3131 S Quintero St does not offer parking.
Does 3131 S Quintero St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3131 S Quintero St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3131 S Quintero St have a pool?
No, 3131 S Quintero St does not have a pool.
Does 3131 S Quintero St have accessible units?
Yes, 3131 S Quintero St has accessible units.
Does 3131 S Quintero St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3131 S Quintero St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College