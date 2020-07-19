All apartments in Aurora
3080 South Yampa Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3080 South Yampa Way

3080 South Yampa Way · No Longer Available
Location

3080 South Yampa Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning low maintenance 2 bedroom, 2 bath ranch-style townhouse with unfinished basement. This home features a bright, open floor plan, large living room with gas fireplace, nice sized kitchen with all appliances, eating area with built-in cabinets, and sliding glass door leading from the kitchen to the private patio. Spacious master bedroom with 3/4 bath, large walk-in closet, and private patio. 2nd bedroom has it's own full size bathroom, and private patio. Full size washer and dryer, with a 2 car attached garage. Conveniently located near parks, Aurora recreation center, walking/biking paths, public transportation, restaurants, and shopping! Stress free living with an HOA covering snow and trash removal, grounds and exterior maintenance. Small dog or cat are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3080 South Yampa Way have any available units?
3080 South Yampa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3080 South Yampa Way have?
Some of 3080 South Yampa Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3080 South Yampa Way currently offering any rent specials?
3080 South Yampa Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3080 South Yampa Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3080 South Yampa Way is pet friendly.
Does 3080 South Yampa Way offer parking?
Yes, 3080 South Yampa Way offers parking.
Does 3080 South Yampa Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3080 South Yampa Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3080 South Yampa Way have a pool?
No, 3080 South Yampa Way does not have a pool.
Does 3080 South Yampa Way have accessible units?
No, 3080 South Yampa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3080 South Yampa Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3080 South Yampa Way has units with dishwashers.
