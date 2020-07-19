3080 South Yampa Way

Amenities

Stunning low maintenance 2 bedroom, 2 bath ranch-style townhouse with unfinished basement. This home features a bright, open floor plan, large living room with gas fireplace, nice sized kitchen with all appliances, eating area with built-in cabinets, and sliding glass door leading from the kitchen to the private patio. Spacious master bedroom with 3/4 bath, large walk-in closet, and private patio. 2nd bedroom has it's own full size bathroom, and private patio. Full size washer and dryer, with a 2 car attached garage. Conveniently located near parks, Aurora recreation center, walking/biking paths, public transportation, restaurants, and shopping! Stress free living with an HOA covering snow and trash removal, grounds and exterior maintenance. Small dog or cat are welcome.