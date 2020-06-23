All apartments in Aurora
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

3054 S Fraser St

3054 South Fraser Street · No Longer Available
Location

3054 South Fraser Street, Aurora, CO 80014
Eagle Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedroom home with 2 bedrooms upstairs and 1 in the basement. Full Bathroom upstairs and 3/4 bath downstairs. Large laundry room in the basement. Oversized 2 car garage with yard access. Easy access to I-225.

CityScape Real Estate, LLC is a member of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) with an A+ Rating. CityScape is also a member of the National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM).

CityScape manages property all over the Denver Metro Area, outlying communities and suburbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3054 S Fraser St have any available units?
3054 S Fraser St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3054 S Fraser St have?
Some of 3054 S Fraser St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3054 S Fraser St currently offering any rent specials?
3054 S Fraser St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3054 S Fraser St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3054 S Fraser St is pet friendly.
Does 3054 S Fraser St offer parking?
Yes, 3054 S Fraser St does offer parking.
Does 3054 S Fraser St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3054 S Fraser St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3054 S Fraser St have a pool?
No, 3054 S Fraser St does not have a pool.
Does 3054 S Fraser St have accessible units?
No, 3054 S Fraser St does not have accessible units.
Does 3054 S Fraser St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3054 S Fraser St has units with dishwashers.
