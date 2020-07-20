All apartments in Aurora
Last updated August 23 2019

3053 S Walden Court

3053 South Walden Court · No Longer Available
Location

3053 South Walden Court, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in Tower Ridge, 2 Car Attached Garage - Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this spacious 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom townhome for rent in Tower Ridge near the intersection of Tower and Hampden. This townhome offers nearly 1,500 finished square feet and is only minutes from the back gate of Buckley Air Force Base, Southlands Shopping Center, and E470! The main level features a beautiful and spacious kitchen with upgraded appliances including a stainless steel refrigerator, a convection oven with glass cook top, microwave, spacious pantry, and easy to clean tile floors. The eating nook allows for access to the back patio area! The main level maximizes living space with the "great room" concept with the kitchen leading into the open family room thats complete with a custom remote controlled ceiling fan and a gas fireplace! The main level also provides a formal dining room with built-in shelving, a powder room for guests, and a laundry room that includes the clothes washer and dryer! Both bedrooms are upstairs and each bedroom is complete with their own attached bathroom! Additionally this townhome has air conditioning and also has an unfinished basement offering nearly 900 square feet of open space for storage. 2 Car attached garage is super clean! Trash service included in the rent! Walking Distance to shopping at the Seven Hills Shopping Center and the Movie Tavern! Ready for occupancy on September 1st, 2019. No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers accepted.

Please call Ty Wickline at 720.308.5881 to schedule a showing.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; one small to medium sized dog. No Cats.
Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval
This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

(RLNE5028705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3053 S Walden Court have any available units?
3053 S Walden Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3053 S Walden Court have?
Some of 3053 S Walden Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3053 S Walden Court currently offering any rent specials?
3053 S Walden Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3053 S Walden Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3053 S Walden Court is pet friendly.
Does 3053 S Walden Court offer parking?
Yes, 3053 S Walden Court offers parking.
Does 3053 S Walden Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3053 S Walden Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3053 S Walden Court have a pool?
No, 3053 S Walden Court does not have a pool.
Does 3053 S Walden Court have accessible units?
No, 3053 S Walden Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3053 S Walden Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3053 S Walden Court does not have units with dishwashers.
