3053 S Walden Court

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in Tower Ridge, 2 Car Attached Garage - Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this spacious 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom townhome for rent in Tower Ridge near the intersection of Tower and Hampden. This townhome offers nearly 1,500 finished square feet and is only minutes from the back gate of Buckley Air Force Base, Southlands Shopping Center, and E470! The main level features a beautiful and spacious kitchen with upgraded appliances including a stainless steel refrigerator, a convection oven with glass cook top, microwave, spacious pantry, and easy to clean tile floors. The eating nook allows for access to the back patio area! The main level maximizes living space with the "great room" concept with the kitchen leading into the open family room thats complete with a custom remote controlled ceiling fan and a gas fireplace! The main level also provides a formal dining room with built-in shelving, a powder room for guests, and a laundry room that includes the clothes washer and dryer! Both bedrooms are upstairs and each bedroom is complete with their own attached bathroom! Additionally this townhome has air conditioning and also has an unfinished basement offering nearly 900 square feet of open space for storage. 2 Car attached garage is super clean! Trash service included in the rent! Walking Distance to shopping at the Seven Hills Shopping Center and the Movie Tavern! Ready for occupancy on September 1st, 2019. No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers accepted.



Please call Ty Wickline at 720.308.5881 to schedule a showing.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee

$250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; one small to medium sized dog. No Cats.

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.



