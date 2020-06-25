All apartments in Aurora
3005 Carson St

3005 Carson Street
Location

3005 Carson Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Sable Altura Chambers

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3005 Carson St Available 06/15/19 Evolve Real Estate: Stunning mid-century home in Morris Heights available June 15th! - Incredible brick ranch home on a desirable corner lot with an attached two car garage, conveniently located across from Sand Creek and the Sand Creek Bike Trail. Close to UC Hospital, DIA, Buckley AFB, and DTC.

The main floor features three bedrooms, bathroom, living room, beautifully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and the dining area which leads you to a large unheated sunroom!
In the basement, you will find a spacious master suite(non conforming) with a bathroom, laundry, and a separate living room.

Pets are ok up to 2. Please inquire about additional fees and deposits.

To schedule a private showing, please text or email.

To see more of our listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com.

(RLNE4840090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 Carson St have any available units?
3005 Carson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3005 Carson St have?
Some of 3005 Carson St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 Carson St currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Carson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Carson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3005 Carson St is pet friendly.
Does 3005 Carson St offer parking?
Yes, 3005 Carson St offers parking.
Does 3005 Carson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 Carson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Carson St have a pool?
No, 3005 Carson St does not have a pool.
Does 3005 Carson St have accessible units?
No, 3005 Carson St does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Carson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3005 Carson St does not have units with dishwashers.
