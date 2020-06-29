All apartments in Aurora
2893 S Vaughn Way
2893 S Vaughn Way

2893 South Vaughn Way · No Longer Available
Location

2893 South Vaughn Way, Aurora, CO 80014
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c04af42070 ---- Nice and Open 2 bedroom plus office, 2.5 bathroom, 2 story townhouse. Inside features include Carpeted Floors, Wood Burning Fireplace, Eat in Kitchen, Vaulted Ceilings, Large Master bedroom with French doors, and all major appliances including Washer and Dryer. Detached 2 car garage with private fully fenced in patio area. Community features include Park, Swimming Pool, Club House and Tennis Courts. Great location close to Restaurants, shopping and much more. Available 07/09/19, $1,400.00. 1 year lease term. Water, sewer and trash included! 1 dog under 30 lbs is allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com 2 Car Garage Stove Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2893 S Vaughn Way have any available units?
2893 S Vaughn Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2893 S Vaughn Way have?
Some of 2893 S Vaughn Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2893 S Vaughn Way currently offering any rent specials?
2893 S Vaughn Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2893 S Vaughn Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2893 S Vaughn Way is pet friendly.
Does 2893 S Vaughn Way offer parking?
Yes, 2893 S Vaughn Way offers parking.
Does 2893 S Vaughn Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2893 S Vaughn Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2893 S Vaughn Way have a pool?
Yes, 2893 S Vaughn Way has a pool.
Does 2893 S Vaughn Way have accessible units?
No, 2893 S Vaughn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2893 S Vaughn Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2893 S Vaughn Way does not have units with dishwashers.

