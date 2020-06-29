2893 S Vaughn Way

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c04af42070 ---- Nice and Open 2 bedroom plus office, 2.5 bathroom, 2 story townhouse. Inside features include Carpeted Floors, Wood Burning Fireplace, Eat in Kitchen, Vaulted Ceilings, Large Master bedroom with French doors, and all major appliances including Washer and Dryer. Detached 2 car garage with private fully fenced in patio area. Community features include Park, Swimming Pool, Club House and Tennis Courts. Great location close to Restaurants, shopping and much more. Available 07/09/19, $1,400.00. 1 year lease term. Water, sewer and trash included! 1 dog under 30 lbs is allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com 2 Car Garage Stove Washer/Dryer