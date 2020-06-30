All apartments in Aurora
2882 S. Biscay Court
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

2882 S. Biscay Court

2882 South Biscay Court · No Longer Available
Location

2882 South Biscay Court, Aurora, CO 80013
Seven Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Seven Lakes 3 Bedroom In Cherry Creek School District (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To This Very Well Cared For 3 Bedroom Home On Cul De Sac With Another Nonconforming Bedroom In The Finished Basement! Hardwood Floors And Home Owner Pride Throughout. Cherry Creek School District! Large Formal Living Room & Family Room With Wood Burning Fireplace. Master Bedroom Has Attached Bathroom. Hallway Bathroom Has Been Remodeled. Finished Basement With Large Room For Media Or Office & Another Large Room That Can Be Used As 4th Nonconforming Bedroom. Large Backyard With Patio & Shed. Garage Has Work Bench And Place For Large RV On Side. Qualified Applicant Will Have Minimum Credit Score Of 640. Medium To Small Dog Allowed.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History within the past 5 years
Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval

This home is Professionally Managed by Jonathan Oliver Associate Broker, Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

Home Is Professionally Managed By Jonathan Oliver Of Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc, - A Colorado Based Real Estate & Property Management Company.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1940486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2882 S. Biscay Court have any available units?
2882 S. Biscay Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2882 S. Biscay Court have?
Some of 2882 S. Biscay Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2882 S. Biscay Court currently offering any rent specials?
2882 S. Biscay Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2882 S. Biscay Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2882 S. Biscay Court is pet friendly.
Does 2882 S. Biscay Court offer parking?
Yes, 2882 S. Biscay Court offers parking.
Does 2882 S. Biscay Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2882 S. Biscay Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2882 S. Biscay Court have a pool?
No, 2882 S. Biscay Court does not have a pool.
Does 2882 S. Biscay Court have accessible units?
No, 2882 S. Biscay Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2882 S. Biscay Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2882 S. Biscay Court does not have units with dishwashers.

