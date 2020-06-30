2882 S. Biscay Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Seven Lakes 3 Bedroom In Cherry Creek School District (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To This Very Well Cared For 3 Bedroom Home On Cul De Sac With Another Nonconforming Bedroom In The Finished Basement! Hardwood Floors And Home Owner Pride Throughout. Cherry Creek School District! Large Formal Living Room & Family Room With Wood Burning Fireplace. Master Bedroom Has Attached Bathroom. Hallway Bathroom Has Been Remodeled. Finished Basement With Large Room For Media Or Office & Another Large Room That Can Be Used As 4th Nonconforming Bedroom. Large Backyard With Patio & Shed. Garage Has Work Bench And Place For Large RV On Side. Qualified Applicant Will Have Minimum Credit Score Of 640. Medium To Small Dog Allowed.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History within the past 5 years

Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee



Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval



This home is Professionally Managed by Jonathan Oliver Associate Broker, Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.



No Cats Allowed



